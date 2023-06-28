Inzone Careers Kiosk

Inzone Career Kiosks let students explore a huge range of different training and career opportunities in an approachable way. The video clips are carefully selected to provide students with a brief insight of what to expect from a range of different industries and what opportunities they have been exposed to through following that career pathway.

If the student finds something that interests them, they are then provided with follow up information via a txt response system which also gives them a chance to share their findings with their family or whanau (Maori for ‘extended family’) which can then open a discussion on careers at home.

To see how the kiosks work:

https://www.inzone.co.nz/careers_kiosks/