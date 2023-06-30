icould: Digital career talks

icould is an online library of real-life career videos and has over 1 million users a year.

Videos are served on the icould site via YouTube but are also available directly from the icould site for users without YouTube access.

The Labour Market Information (LMI) below each video is supplied by the LMI for All API and is updated automatically as new information is released. Data is matched to the closest available Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) code (in some cases this will be a direct match for the job title of the video; in others, data will pertain to a broader category and will be labelled accordingly).

The library is searchable by key words. In addition, tags enable users to explore videos by job type, subject or theme.