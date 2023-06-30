icould: Digital career talks

icould is a free service for schools and young people featuring over a 1,000 real-life career videos with over 1 million users a year. From accountants to zookeepers, the videos reflect the realities of life and give a first-hand view of jobs and career paths across a wide range of sectors and levels. Labour market information, details about pay, qualifications, and future prospects accompany each video.
Developed in the United Kingdom, icould has particular relevance to UK secondary schools and students but is also available to and used by a global audience.