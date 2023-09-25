Grand Déclic: Career exploration

Website: Grand Déclic

School guidance counsellors use video content to concretely demonstrate the work environment and daily life of workers who practice different professions. They also use it in group activities, broadcasting webinars in class or as a basis for reflection and research activities.

In school, students are encouraged to visit the site in order to find information concerning professions, internships and exploration activities, summer student jobs, etc. Entry into the schools is facilitated by members of The Regional Education Table of Centre-du-Québec (TRECQ) who are members of the schools. TRECQ is responsible for co-ordinating and promoting education initiatives and services within the region. They typically collaborate with various stakeholders including schools, education institutions, community organisations and government agencies to improve educational opportunities and support for students. It is particularly instrumental in identifying internships and mentors.

At home, parents use the platform to open discussions with their child about their professional aspirations and their career choice. Parents can also identify career exploration activities that their children might consider.

The Grand Déclic Facebook page is used to publicize the content on the platform and then encourage young people to visit the www.granddeclic.ca website.