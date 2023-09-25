Grand Déclic: Career exploration

Grand Déclic is a web platform that gives access to career guidance resources to allow students to explore the world of work. Students have access to videos of those in the world of work that are pre-recorded. Webinars that focus on specific professions are also available. There is information regarding internships and summer student job opportunities which students can apply for through a specific section of the website. The internships and summer student job opportunities are posted by employers directly on the website. Students can also connect by email with mentors they choose from their profile (picture, gender, profession, presentation) for advice and guidance.
Grand Déclic helps to highlight jobs and careers in real workplaces and provides information about types of jobs available. A section offers information to parents to support their children in their career choice. Employers and schools can also add their exploration activities. Employers, parents, and schools can subscribe to specific newsletters.