Exit Entry: Skill matching app

Exit Entry is a free mobile application for students in Ireland, where they take two assessments - one based on their skills and the other on their interests. It then matches the students with occupations and College & University courses based on their interests. It also allows students to complete free micro credentials courses and activities from IBM and Google in emerging future careers opportunities. This enables students to learn and develop skills in new areas.

Exit Entry has built an extensive social community with 55+ million views of their social content for students. This has enabled students to learn about what Exit Entry offers and has resulted in students on boarding independently and bringing this learning to schools for further engagement (peer to peer referral).

https://youtube.com/watch?v=hy03bWzhej8&feature=share/

The first iteration of our student app was released in 2020 and by mid-2021 Exit Entry had more than 50,000+ student users ranging from first year school students right through to university level.