Empresas que Inspiran (Inspiring Companies): Connecting schools to companies and professionals

Website: Empresas que Inspiran

Students register Through the Empresas que Inspiran website, the Careers Leader (CEAP, acronym in Spanish) is able to access different career guidance activities proposed by companies and professionals. There are two different registration processes: one for schools and one for companies. To start the “matching” process, firstly, companies publish activities (visits, talks or job shadowing experiences). The CEAP logs into their account and uses the search engine (including filters and a map) to select up to 5 activities using the "I'm interested" button. Companies receive these applications and decide to approve or reject them. When a company accepts the application, the CEAP of the school can see the contact details of the company's volunteer and contacts them to define the final details of the activity.

In the case of videos and career guidance resources, they are freely accessible and available to any user without login: https://www.empresasqueinspiran.es/videos-para-descubrir-el-mundo-profesional/. There are two types of 10 minute videos. 1. Videos of professionals, in which experts of different fields narrate their academic and professional journey, giving special attention to their decision-making processes at different moments of their life. 2. Videos of certain employment sectors related to technology, in which the field that is presented is shown by a youtube influencer. They are carried out thanks to the collaboration between companies and professionals to complement the face-to-face career guidance activities. They are also a very useful resource for linking subjects with the professional context. To facilitate this task for teachers, there are filters that allow them to select areas of interest and a learning guide with recommended activities can be downloaded from the same website. In addition, there are webinars, interviews and other materials available for schools and company volunteers, in order to complement their information about effective career guidance to know how to communicate effectively with young people.