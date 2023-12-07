CareersCraft: Using Minecraft to engage students in career guidance

Careers Wales uses Minecraft to introduce some key concepts in career management to younger students, around the ages of 8-14, in a fun and engaging way. The result, built with the aid of an external Minecraft developer, is CareersCraft.

Gameplay within the resource is designed around the six Areas of Learning and Experience (AOLEs) in the Curriculum for Wales. These are:

• Expressive Arts

• Health and Well-being

• Humanities

• Languages, Literacy and Communication

• Mathematics and Numeracy

• Science and Technology

Students complete an activity in each location which teaches a career management competency that is linked to its AOLE.

The resource is freely available to all schools in Wales, but it is unknown how many schools are using it. The combined number of downloads of CareersCraft from the Minecraft Education Edition website and the Minecraft Marketplace is more than 7 million.