The See it, Be it: Green Jobs Intervention Series allows teachers to connect the subjects they teach with future ‘green’ jobs via two mediums. 1. Short captivating documentaries about real people in the workplace used as the basis of a lesson. 2. A lesson connected specifically to the film the students watch which goes deeper into the person, the job and the industry as well as exercises that relate to each student’s own uniqueness and set of skills.
Career exploration: Green Jobs Intervention Series
Website: See it, Be it
See it, Be it videos are professionally produced and edited to make them attractive to watch. The videos feature people from a wide range of backgrounds talking about their job and how their route into it. Speakers are deliberately chosen to reflect the diversity of people working in different professions, including people from backgrounds which are underrepresented. A particular focus of the videos is on green jobs. The videos are accompanied by lesson plans to make them easy to integrate into school provision.
The resource is used in the following ways.
1. During 20-minute tutor time weekly - This would involve teachers adapting the lessons to suit the timeframe and capacity of the children in their form.
2. In subject lessons that relate to the content e.g. Mathematics, English, Geography, IT, Science - This would include teachers adapting the lessons to focus mainly on the subject specific exercises within the content.
3. During specific 40 to 60 minute long career lessons - As standalone lessons delivered exactly as created.
4. During large student groups or assemblies - Viewing the documentaries as a starting point for discussions with students of different ages.
Description of technology
The Lessons are in PowerPoint PDF format and are downloaded via the See it, Be it website. Each film is embedded in each PowerPoint, but films can also be accessed via YouTube.
How the resource makes career guidance more effective, efficient and/or equitable for students
The main focus areas of See it, Be it are:
Challenging stereotypes about the types of people who can be expected to do well in different jobs and careers – videos often feature people who are underrepresented in the jobs that they do, such as female engineers.
Raising aspirations and awareness of jobs in the green economy.
Connecting what is learnt in school with the world of work.
Empowering students to think critically about their future prospects and their own skills and interests.
The mission of See it, Be it is for all children to be able to name at least ten jobs created by the fourth industrial revolution by the time they make their GCSE choices (subjects chosen for study at age 14). The captivating films provide visible role models, the engaging lessons support students to think critically about their future goals and prospects. The resources save teachers time by delivering fully packaged lessons that they can plug-in and play. The documentary films are extremely high quality and completely free. They are designed to light a spark in young minds, are relevant and create visibility to a diverse workforce.
The vision of See it, Be it is for every child to feel open to a bright future, regardless of gender, ethnicity, neurodiversity, physical ability and socioeconomic background.
Challenges or potential barriers to use
Currently See it, Be it films and lessons are only written and subtitled in English language.
The resource is free of charge.
Support for users
The lesson plans and PowerPoints are designed to be able to be modified by the teacher or students. The videos are also available on YouTube.
Additional details
Has the resource been…
Yes or No?
Description
Link
…informed by research?
No
…funded by government?
No
…recognized by peers?
No
…evaluated?
No
This resource has been endorsed by Wolverhampton Grammar School in Wolverhampton in the United Kingdom.
Disclaimer: This content is provided by the submitting organisation.
