Career exploration: Green Jobs Intervention Series

The main focus areas of See it, Be it are:

Challenging stereotypes about the types of people who can be expected to do well in different jobs and careers – videos often feature people who are underrepresented in the jobs that they do, such as female engineers.

Raising aspirations and awareness of jobs in the green economy.

Connecting what is learnt in school with the world of work.

Empowering students to think critically about their future prospects and their own skills and interests.

The mission of See it, Be it is for all children to be able to name at least ten jobs created by the fourth industrial revolution by the time they make their GCSE choices (subjects chosen for study at age 14). The captivating films provide visible role models, the engaging lessons support students to think critically about their future goals and prospects. The resources save teachers time by delivering fully packaged lessons that they can plug-in and play. The documentary films are extremely high quality and completely free. They are designed to light a spark in young minds, are relevant and create visibility to a diverse workforce.

The vision of See it, Be it is for every child to feel open to a bright future, regardless of gender, ethnicity, neurodiversity, physical ability and socioeconomic background.