Ada-Intérêts: Online career orientation tool

Website: Ada-Intérêts

Ada-Intérêts is a pivotal component of a broader initiative by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, The Academy of Research and Higher Education (ARES), and the Walloon Office for Vocational Training and Employment (FOREM) to support career orientation. Positioned as the first module of a three-part platform, Ada-Intérêts serves as an online tool for assessing vocational interests and linking them to potential professions and higher education programs. Tailored for students in the latter years of secondary education and those in higher education courses in Belgium, the platform offers a comprehensive database comprising 700 professions and 800 training courses.

Teachers play a crucial role in the implementation of Ada-Intérêts in schools, equipped with a guide featuring various pedagogical scenarios to enhance the tool's effectiveness. Students benefit from the platform's features, including a questionnaire to identify areas of interest, exploration of both well-known and lesser-known professions, and the ability to select favourites. Moreover, users can discover related training courses and explore post-secondary program websites.

Ada-Intérêts leverages data from reputable sources, with job information sourced from FOREM and the Brussels Regional Employment Office (ACTIRIS) job files, and training course data managed by ARES, accessible through the www.mesetudes.be website. The tool not only aids in career exploration but also aims to bridge the gap between interests and concrete career pathways. Furthermore, an educational guide is available for professionals to assist them in supporting young individuals using Ada-Intérêts, emphasizing its role as a resource in facilitating informed career decisions.