Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

New Patterns of Industrial Globalisation

Cross-border Mergers and Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264192911-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), New Patterns of Industrial Globalisation: Cross-border Mergers and Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264192911-en.
Go to top