Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

New evidence on intangibles, diffusion and productivity

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/de0378f3-en
Authors
Carol Corrado, Chiara Criscuolo, Jonathan Haskel, Alexander Himbert, Cecilia Jona-Lasinio
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Corrado, C. et al. (2021), “New evidence on intangibles, diffusion and productivity”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2021/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/de0378f3-en.
Go to top