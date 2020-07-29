Skip to main content
Nature-based solutions for adapting to water-related climate risks

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2257873d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Nature-based solutions for adapting to water-related climate risks”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2257873d-en.
