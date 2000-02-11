National Accounts of OECD Countries 1999, Volume I, Main Aggregates

The 1999 edition of the National Accounts: Main Aggregates, Volume I covers expenditure on the GDP, cost of components of GDP and finance of gross capital formation. These internationally comparative statistics are based on exchange rates ($US, volume and price indices) and purchasing power parities. Data are shown back to the 1960s in most cases. They are generally expressed in national currencies but are also shown in US dollars for major aggregates and for country groupings for the OECD, OECD-Europe and the European Union.