Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Moving Towards more Sustainable Healthcare Financing in Germany

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241647737261
Authors
Nicola Brandt
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Brandt, N. (2008), “Moving Towards more Sustainable Healthcare Financing in Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 612, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241647737261.
Go to top