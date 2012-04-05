Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Monitoring and Evaluation for Adaptation: Lessons from Development Co-operation Agencies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg20mj6c2bw-en
Authors
Nicolina Lamhauge, Elisa Lanzi, Shardul Agrawala
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lamhauge, N., E. Lanzi and S. Agrawala (2012), “Monitoring and Evaluation for Adaptation: Lessons from Development Co-operation Agencies”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg20mj6c2bw-en.
Go to top