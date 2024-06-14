Skip to main content
Modelling Business Sector Supply for the Smaller OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/615253815306
Authors
Raymond Torres, Peter Jarrett, Wim Suyker
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Torres, R., P. Jarrett and W. Suyker (1989), “Modelling Business Sector Supply for the Smaller OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 71, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/615253815306.
