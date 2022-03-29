Model Rules for Reporting by Digital Platform Operators XML Schema

The Digital Platform Information (DPI) XML Schema and User Guide is a standardised IT-format that permits the electronic reporting and exchange of information collected pursuant to the Model Reporting Rules for Digital Platforms (OECD 2020). The DPI XML Schema reflects the extended scope of the Model Rules and is designed to technically facilitate the IT-based exchanges both under the OECD’s Model Reporting Rules for Digital Platforms and the European Union's Directive on Administrative Cooperation (DAC7).