The OECD Competition Committee debated antitrust issues involved with minority shareholdings and interlocking directorates in February 2008. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Belgium, Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, South Africa, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.