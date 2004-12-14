Migration for Employment

This report opens with an overview of bilateral agreements and other forms of labour recruitment of foreigners in several OECD countries (Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States) as well as in the Philippines and Romania. It then has a series of chapters describing the management and implementation of these practices and analysing the impact of these agreements on labour markets, economic development and migration policies of both sending and receiving countries. It also examines the prospects for this type of migration. The Annex lists the principal agreements signed by OECD countries, by type of recruitment scheme (e.g. seasonal, contract workers, trainees and guest workers).