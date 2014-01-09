Skip to main content
Migration as an Adjustment Mechanism in the Crisis? A Comparison of Europe and the United States

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb8p51gvhl-en
Authors
Julia Jauer, Thomas Liebig, John P. Martin, Patrick Puhani
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jauer, J. et al. (2014), “Migration as an Adjustment Mechanism in the Crisis? A Comparison of Europe and the United States”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 155, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb8p51gvhl-en.
