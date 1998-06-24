Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Microeconometric Analysis of the Retirement Decision

Germany
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/572650601656
Authors
Pablo Antolín, Stefano Scarpetta
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Antolín, P. and S. Scarpetta (1998), “Microeconometric Analysis of the Retirement Decision: Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 204, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/572650601656.
Go to top