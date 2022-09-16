Skip to main content
Micro-data based insights on trends in business R&D performance and funding

Findings from the OECD microBeRD+ project
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4805d3f5-en
Authors
Silvia Appelt, Matej Bajgar, Chiara Criscuolo, Fernando Galindo-Rueda
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Appelt, S. et al. (2022), “Micro-data based insights on trends in business R&D performance and funding: Findings from the OECD microBeRD+ project”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2022/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4805d3f5-en.
