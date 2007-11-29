Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Methodological Studies for the Establishment at the National and Regional Level of Overall Transport Plans

Report of the Fifteenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 8-10 December 1971
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104897-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1971), Methodological Studies for the Establishment at the National and Regional Level of Overall Transport Plans: Report of the Fifteenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 8-10 December 1971, ECMT Round Tables, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104897-en.
Go to top