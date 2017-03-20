This paper presents the key features of merger control regimes in Latin America and the Caribbean, including recent developments in the area. It was prepared as background material for the session "Merger Control in Latin America and the Caribbean" held at the 2017 Latin American and Caribbean Competition Forum in Nicaragua on 4-5 April 2017.
Merger Control in Latin America and the Caribbean - Recent Developments and Trends
