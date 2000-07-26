Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Measuring the Role of Tourism in OECD Economies

The OECD Manual on Tourism Satellite Accounts and Employment
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264182318-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2000), Measuring the Role of Tourism in OECD Economies: The OECD Manual on Tourism Satellite Accounts and Employment, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264182318-en.
Go to top