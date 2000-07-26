Tourism plays an increasingly important role in many OECD economies. How can its impact on the economy and its potential for job creation be measured? The Tourism Satellite Account and the Employment Module - two new economic instruments designed by the OECD’s Tourism Committee - provide insights into the socio-economic impact, structure and development of activities related to tourism. For the first time, Measuring the Role of Tourism in OECD Economies: The OECD Manual on Tourism Satellite Accounts and Employment reports on the most recent national experiences in implementing Tourism Satellite Accounts and presents the results of efforts made over the past decade to develop new methods to analyse tourism and tourism-related employment. Through its descriptions of the application of Tourism Satellite Accounts in 16 OECD countries, this new book aims to create awareness of the growing economic importance of tourism, and provides a methodology for the implementation of tools to measure the impact of tourism and for the interpretation of the results.