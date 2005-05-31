Skip to main content
Measuring the Interaction Between Manufacturing and Services

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/882376471514
Dirk Pilat, Anita Wölfl
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Pilat, D. and A. Wölfl (2005), “Measuring the Interaction Between Manufacturing and Services”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2005/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/882376471514.
