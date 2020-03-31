Skip to main content
Measuring occupational entry regulations: A new OECD approach

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/296dae6b-en
Authors
Christina von Rueden, Indre Bambalaite
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

von Rueden, C. and I. Bambalaite (2020), “Measuring occupational entry regulations: A new OECD approach”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1606, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/296dae6b-en.
