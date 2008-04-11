Measuring Globalisation: Activities of Multinationals 2008, Volume II, Services

This publication presents detailed data on the industrial activity of multinationals in OECD countries. highlighting the increasing importance of multinationals in the economies of 23 countries for the period 2000-2004. Volume I provides data for the manufacturing sector covering 18 variables including production, employment, investment, research and trade. Volume II presents data for services. Nine variables are covered: number of enterprises, employment, turnover, value added, personnel costs, R&D expenditure and personnel, exports and imports. These data provide a measure of the impact of foreign direct investment on the economies of the OECD countries. From this standpoint, they provide a vital backup for data on direct investment flows.