Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Matching Crunchbase with patent data

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/15f967fa-en
Authors
Gianluca Tarasconi, Carlo Menon
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Tarasconi, G. and C. Menon (2017), “Matching Crunchbase with patent data”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2017/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/15f967fa-en.
Go to top