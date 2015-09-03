This paper reviews how competition and the existence of anticompetitive practices have recently evolved in the supermarket sector in Latin America. It was prepared as background material for the session "Structural Issues in the Groceries Sector" held at the 2015 Latin American and Caribbean Competition Forum in Jamaica on 23-24 September 2015.
Market Structure, Growth and Competition in the Supermarket Sector in Latin America
