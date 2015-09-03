Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Market Structure, Growth and Competition in the Supermarket Sector in Latin America

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/954bd383-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), “Market Structure, Growth and Competition in the Supermarket Sector in Latin America”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 177, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/954bd383-en.
Go to top