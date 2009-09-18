Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Managing Risk in Agriculture

A Holistic Approach
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264075313-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Managing Risk in Agriculture: A Holistic Approach, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264075313-en.
Go to top