Making the most of public investment to address regional inequalities, megatrends and future shocks

Public investment is a key policy lever to tackle the big challenges faced by society – climate change, demographic trends, digitalisation, and economic and other shocks. Investment helps to lay the foundations for future economic prosperity and well-being in our cities and regions. It can also help to reduce inequalities, adapt places to megatrends, enhance resilience and mitigate the impact of shocks. As we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, and already face a new crisis following Russia’s large scale aggression against Ukraine, existing commitments of public investment to support the recovery provide an important opportunity to address current and future challenges. Rising to this occasion calls for effective public investment by all levels of government.