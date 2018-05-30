Skip to main content
Making growth more inclusive in Thailand

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/263a78df-en
Authors
Lara Fleischer, Adam Bogiatzis, Hidekatsu Asada, Vincent Koen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fleischer, L. et al. (2018), “Making growth more inclusive in Thailand”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1469, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/263a78df-en.
