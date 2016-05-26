Skip to main content
Making growth more inclusive in Costa Rica

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz4043b39w-en
Authors
Alberto González Pandiella
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

González Pandiella, A. (2016), “Making growth more inclusive in Costa Rica”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1300, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz4043b39w-en.
