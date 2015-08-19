This biannual publication provides a set of indicators that reflect the level and structure of the efforts undertaken by OECD member countries and seven non-member economies (Argentina, China, Romania, Russian Federation, Singapore, South Africa, Chinese Taipei) in the field of science and technology. These data include final or provisional results as well as forecasts established by government authorities. The indicators cover the resources devoted to research and development, patent families, technology balance of payments and international trade in R&D-intensive industries. Also presented are the underlying economic series used to calculate these indicators. Series are presented for a reference year and for the last six years for which data are available.
Main Science and Technology Indicators, Volume 2015 Issue 1
Report
Main Science and Technology Indicators
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 June 2023
-
29 October 2022
-
6 April 2022
-
27 September 2021
-
19 March 2021
-
19 August 2020
-
6 March 2020
-
27 August 2019
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
29 April 2024