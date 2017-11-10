Main Economic Indicators, Volume 2017 Issue 11

The monthly Main Economic Indicators (MEI) presents comparative statistics that provide an overview of recent international economic developments for the 35 OECD countries,* the euro area and a number of non-member economies.**

This indispensable and unique source of key short-term statistics is a vehicle for analysis for corporate planners, economists, academics, researchers and students. Using the most up-to-date, user-friendly tabular presentation, the indicators cover national accounts, business surveys and consumer opinions, leading indicators, retail sales, production, construction, prices, employment, unemployment, wages, finance, international trade and balance of payments.

* OECD countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States.

** Non-member economies: Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Indonesia, Lithuania, Russian Federation, South Africa