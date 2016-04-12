Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Long-Term Productivity Growth and the Environment

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0v4fww7bx-en
Authors
Alex Bowen
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bowen, A. (2016), “Long-Term Productivity Growth and the Environment”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 102, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0v4fww7bx-en.
Go to top