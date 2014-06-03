Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Local Public Finances and Municipal Reform in Finland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2qt0zj024-en
Authors
Christophe André, Clara García
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

André, C. and C. García (2014), “Local Public Finances and Municipal Reform in Finland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1121, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2qt0zj024-en.
Go to top