Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Local economic strategies for ageing labour markets

Marijampolė's Third Age University in Lithuania
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrnwqk9mhjl-en
Authors
Simonas Gausas, Lina Vosyliūtė
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gausas, S. and L. Vosyliūtė (2015), “Local economic strategies for ageing labour markets: Marijampolė's Third Age University in Lithuania”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2015/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrnwqk9mhjl-en.
Go to top