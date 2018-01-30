Local development challenges and the role of “wide areas” in strategic planning

In collaboration with the OECD, Friuli Venezia Giulia Region in Italy is spearheading a project aimed at bolstering the capacity of local governments in strategic planning and wide area development. Recognizing the efficacy of tailored, integrated approaches, the project underscores the importance of locally-driven policies in fostering growth and addressing exclusion. With the reorganization of local government systems, Inter-Municipal Territorial Unions (UTIs) are assuming pivotal roles in socio-economic development. This working paper delves into the challenges and opportunities faced by UTIs, offering a comprehensive discussion on inter-municipal associative processes for effective local development strategies. It serves as a valuable resource for policymakers navigating complex regional dynamics.