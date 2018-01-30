Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Local development challenges and the role of “wide areas” in strategic planning

The Case of Inter-Municipal Territorial Unions of Friuli Venezia Giulia (Italy)
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f87dcd75-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “Local development challenges and the role of “wide areas” in strategic planning: The Case of Inter-Municipal Territorial Unions of Friuli Venezia Giulia (Italy)”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2018/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f87dcd75-en.
Go to top