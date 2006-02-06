This report helps establish a new agenda for age-friendly employment policies and practices. It sets out the policy challenges presented by rapidly ageing labour forces in OECD countries and draws out the main lessons learned from OECD's series of country reviews on Ageing and Employment policies. Among other issues, it discusses how to remove work disincentives and increase choice in the work-retirement decision, improve employability of older workers, and change employer attitudes and employment practices.
Live Longer, Work Longer
Report
Ageing and Employment Policies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 March 2024
-
29 June 2023
-
Report18 January 2023
-
Report30 August 2019
-
20 December 2018
-
24 October 2018
-
24 January 2018
-
21 October 2015
Related publications
-
11 March 2024
-
Report9 October 2023
-
29 June 2023
-
Report18 January 2023
-
Working paper4 May 2022
-
16 December 2020
-
Report30 August 2019
-
20 December 2018