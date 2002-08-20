Using two waves of the Community Innovation Survey (CIS) for the Netherlands, this paper integrates recent lines of research to estimate the contribution of innovation to manufacturing multifactor productivity (MFP) growth. The model uses CIS data to control for the complementarity between internal and external knowledge bases, and investigates the importance of within-firm time interdependencies for inputs into innovation and innovation output. The results show the benefits of including more information on the technological environment of firms. Furthermore, the model shows that tracking the innovation performance of the same firms over time leads to a lower persistence of innovativeness when measured from the output side than when measured from the input side through use of R&D. Moreover, the contribution of innovation to MFP increases when estimating a static innovation model that uses the data obtained after pooling the two waves of CIS. The latter result reflects the ...
Linking Innovation to Productivity Growth Using Two Waves of the Community Innovation Survey
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
6 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
30 October 2023