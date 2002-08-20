Skip to main content
Linking Innovation to Productivity Growth Using Two Waves of the Community Innovation Survey

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/620221544571
Authors
George van Leeuwen
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

van Leeuwen, G. (2002), “Linking Innovation to Productivity Growth Using Two Waves of the Community Innovation Survey”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2002/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/620221544571.
