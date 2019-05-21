Skip to main content
Like it or not? The impact of online platforms on the productivity of incumbent service providers

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/080a17ce-en
Alberto Bailin Rivares, Peter Gal, Valentine Millot, Stéphane Sorbe
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Bailin Rivares, A. et al. (2019), “Like it or not? The impact of online platforms on the productivity of incumbent service providers”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1548, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/080a17ce-en.
