This policy review of vocational education and training in the West Midlands, United Kingdom was prepared within the framework of the OECD LEED project, "Leveraging Training and Skills Development in SMEs". The report identifies ways of overcoming some of the barriers to workforce development in SMEs.
Leveraging Training Skills Development in SMEs: An Analysis of the West Midlands, England, UK
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
11 May 2024
-
Working paper16 April 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024