This policy review of vocational education and training in the Ostim Organised Industrial Zone, Turkey was prepared within the framework of the OECD LEED project, "Leveraging Training and Skills Development in SMEs". The findings and recommendations of the report brings new perspectives to SME-training related policies in Turkey.
Leveraging Training Skills Development in SMEs: An Analysis of OSTIM Organised Industrial Zone, Turkey
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
