Leveraging Training Skills Development in SMEs: An Analysis of OSTIM Organised Industrial Zone, Turkey

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0vsrz3vhk-en
Authors
Sirin Elci
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Elci, S. (2011), “Leveraging Training Skills Development in SMEs: An Analysis of OSTIM Organised Industrial Zone, Turkey”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2011/16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0vsrz3vhk-en.
