This brochure is published within the framework of the activities of the Scheme for the Application of International Standards for Fruit and Vegetables set up by OECD in 1962. It comprises comments and illustrations to facilitate the common interpretation of standards in force and is therefore a valuable tool for both the Inspection Authorities and professional bodies responsible for the application of standards or interested in the international trade in these products.
Lettuces, Curled-leaved Endives and Broad-leaved (Batavian) Endives
Report
International Standards for Fruit and Vegetables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report8 July 2023
-
Report11 February 2023
-
Report25 February 2022
-
Report25 February 2022
-
Report22 February 2021
-
Report22 February 2021
-
22 February 2021
-
Report22 February 2021
Related publications
-
Report8 July 2023
-
Report11 February 2023
-
Report25 February 2022
-
Report25 February 2022
-
Report22 February 2021
-
Report22 February 2021
-
22 February 2021
-
Report22 February 2021