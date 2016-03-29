This paper presents the key features of leniency programmes in Latin American and Caribbean jurisdictions, and explore the reasons why some of these programmes have been amended recently. It was prepared as background material for the session "Leniency programmes in Latin America and the Caribbean" held at the 2016 Latin American and Caribbean Competition Forum in Mexico on 12-13 April 2016.
Leniency programmes in Latin America and the Caribbean: Rules, reforms and challenges
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
