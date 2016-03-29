Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Leniency programmes in Latin America and the Caribbean: Rules, reforms and challenges

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e6769410-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), “Leniency programmes in Latin America and the Caribbean: Rules, reforms and challenges”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 189, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e6769410-en.
Go to top