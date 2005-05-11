Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Learning a Living

First Results of the Adult Literacy and Life Skills Survey
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264010390-en
Authors
OECD, Statistics Canada
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/Statistics Canada (2005), Learning a Living: First Results of the Adult Literacy and Life Skills Survey, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264010390-en.
Go to top