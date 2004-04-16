Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Large-scale Disasters

Lessons Learned
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264020207-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), Large-scale Disasters: Lessons Learned, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264020207-en.
Go to top