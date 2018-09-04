Skip to main content
Labour share developments over the past two decades

The role of technological progress, globalisation and “winner-takes-most” dynamics
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3eb9f9ed-en
Authors
Cyrille Schwellnus, Mathilde Pak, Pierre-Alain Pionnier, Elena Crivellaro
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Schwellnus, C. et al. (2018), “Labour share developments over the past two decades: The role of technological progress, globalisation and “winner-takes-most” dynamics”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1503, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3eb9f9ed-en.
