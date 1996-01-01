Skip to main content
Labour Productivity Levels in OECD Countries

Estimates for Manufacturing and Selected Service Sectors
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/405541536677
Authors
Dirk Pilat
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pilat, D. (1996), “Labour Productivity Levels in OECD Countries: Estimates for Manufacturing and Selected Service Sectors”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 169, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/405541536677.
